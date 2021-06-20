×
Saweetie Makes ‘Jet Style’ a Thing in a Tunic Dress & Spikey Heels While Sipping Champagne on a Private Plane

By Robyn Merrett
Saweetie may have just created a new aesthetic for flying private.

Over the weekend, the “Icy Girl” rapper took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her boarding a private plane, wearing one of her most regal looks to date. To kick off her ensemble, Saweetie opted for a red and white tunic dress. The flowy dress featured a turtleneck design and long-sleeves.

To compliment her dress, Saweetie opted for a black top handle bag from Valentino. The purse featured the brand’s logo motif in gold at the center. Saweetie also accessorized with oversized sunglasses and massive hoop earrings — a signature piece of jewelry for the rap star.

As for footwear, Saweetie gave the ensemble an edgy, yet refined, twist with a pair of black pointed toe heels. The shoes were adorned with gold spikes and sat atop a stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She likes to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When she’s not in heels or thigh-high boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy kicks from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also sets them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.

Looking to spike up your life? Add these heels to your wardrobe to copy Saweetie’s “jet style.”

steve madden, studded pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Veronica Black Multi Heel, $130

valentino, rockstud pumps, studded heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Valentino Rockstud Leather Caged Pump, $1,070

jessica simpson, spiked heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Westah Pump, $89

Click through the gallery to see Saweetie’s best style moments.

