×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Saweetie Reigns in a Dolce & Gabbana Gown and Jeweled Ankle-Strap Stilettos

By Jannely Espinal
Jannely Espinal

Jannely Espinal

More Stories By Jannely

View All
Saweetie And Sydney Sweeney Attend Dolce And Gabbana Event
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
View Gallery 14 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie is a true ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and knows how to represent the iconic brand with a dignified ensemble.

The “Best Friend” singer arrived at the Piazza San Marco in Venice for the fashion house’s star-studded event wearing a holographic silver skirt with an A-line silhouette and fitted sleeveless black top. The skirt features a cinched waist with a jeweled front bow. She paired the outfit with embellished long fitted gloves and a silver beret featuring crystals for a stately appearance.

Celebrity guests Saweetie and Sydney Sweeney head to the Dolce And Gabbana event in Venice, Italy.Pictured: Saweetie Ref: SPL5249766 290821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights
Saweetie heads to the Dolce And Gabbana event in Venice, Italy.
CREDIT: venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

While Saweetie is always taking fashion risks and wearing daring catsuits and other duds, the singer likes to elevate her casual off-duty looks with designer brands such as Christian Louboutin, Brandon Maxwell, Christian Dior, Hermès and more top brands. The 28-year-old mogul is a fan of mix and matching high-end brands with more emerging designers.

Related

Jennifer Lopez Looks Regal With an Avant-Garde Cloak and Jewel-Encrusted Heels for the Dolce & Gabbana Event

Heidi Klum Twins With Her Daughter in Head-to-Toe Glitter Gown and Matching Stilettos

Sydney Sweeney's Comfy Travel Style Includes Dolce & Gabbana Biker Shorts and 'Dad' Shoes

Celebrity guests Saweetie and Sydney Sweeney head to the Dolce And Gabbana event in Venice, Italy.Pictured: SaweetieRef: SPL5249766 290821 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Spain Rights
Saweetie wears head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana
CREDIT: venezia2020/IPA / SplashNews.com

Saweetie has previously worn Dolce & Gabbana for red-carpet events and collaborated for the “DG Next Chapter” social media campaign back in March, alongside sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Earlier this summer, she showed off the same patchwork-embroidered boots from Dolce & Gabbana that Heidi Klum recently wore. During the 2021 BET Awards, the singer wore a Dolce & Gabbana purple gown with a revealing décolletage and gladiator-inspired sandals. Her ankle game is always fierce and she usually showcases her features with diamond-encrusted anklets.

For this opulent Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice, the rapper chose a floral bejeweled anklet featuring rose details and multi-colored gems. And her classic silver stilettos also featured bows with encrusted jewels.

Recently, the “My Type” rapper launched the Saweetie Meal in collaboration with McDonald’s. She has made several fashion debuts with behemoth brands like PrettyLittleThing and has presented her own collection during New York Fashion Week.

Look the part with these royal-inspired shoes like Saweetie.

Mach & Mach

Buy Now: Mach & Mach 110MM Double Bow PVC & Leather Pumps, $1,260

Betsey Johnson

Buy Now: Betsey Johnson Hazil Pump, $138.99

Miu Miu

Buy Now: Miu Miu Jeweled Slingback Glitter Pumps, $1,090

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad