Doja Cat & Saweetie Prove Why They Are Best Friends in Rainbow Crop Tops & Cutout Bodysuits

Saweetie released the music video for “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat last night and it’s safe to say the two stars did not disappoint.

The duo broke out their best and boldest looks for the new video, modeling everything from custom Gucci x Dapper Dan skirts to Ludovic de Saint Sernin glittering crop tops. The outfits also included a mix of cutout bodysuits, edgy bralettes, sheer corsets and, of course, sky-high platform heels that have become the norm for both Saweetie and Doja Cat.

On the cover artwork for the new single, both artists donned a mix of color-coordinating tweed pieces. Saweetie’s look included a green bustier-style bralette under a cropped shearling jacket and a matching mini skit whereas Doja Cat opted for a pink crop top and jacket combination with short shorts to tout.

As for Saweetie herself, the rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Jordan Brand, Hermès, Adidas Yeezy and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The “My Type” rapper debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces.

When it comes to Doja Cat’s own style, the elevated ensembles from the video fall in line with her typical taste and style. The 25-year-old musician favors the bold for red carpet occasions, modeling everything from sheer Givenchy gowns to glittering Amina Muaddi sandals and custom Georges Hobeika designs. Her off-duty attire includes just as wow-worthy of pieces as well — think Philipp Plein thigh-high boots and Fashion Nova leopard bodysuits.

Most recently, Doja Cat too partnered with PrettyLittleThing to launch her own collection of must-have styles.

Below, watch the new video for Saweetie’s “Best Friend” feat. Doja Cat.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Saweetie’s best style moments over the years.