Saweetie Gives the Little Black Dress an Upgrade in a Cut Out Number and Striped Heels

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

saweetie-sheer-gown-1
Saweetie’s Best Style Moments
View Gallery 14 Images

Saweetie has brought her daring style to Paris.

Over the weekend, Saweetie took to Instagram to share a video of herself frolicking around the city of love, wearing a bold black dress. Her piece featured cut outs at the cleavage and just above her waist, giving the concept of a “little black dress” a flirty new meaning.

The rap star then accessorized with a pearl necklace, dangling earrings and a fur coat, which she wore for a part of the video.

Year after year, little black dresses remain timeless and classic. The style is versatile, works for any occasion and is flattering on any body type. Saweetie’s decision to sport a dress with cutouts was right on trend as peek-a-boo looks are having a major moment right now.

In addition to Saweetie, stars, including Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, Emily Ratajkowski and more have showcased different iterations of the cut out trend.

As for Saweetie, the artist finalized her look with a pair of pointed toe heels. Her pair featured a black and white striped design and were completed with straps around the ankle.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She likes to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When she’s not in heels or thigh-high boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy kicks from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also sets them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.

Copy Saweetie’s look with these black and white pumps below.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $140 (was $150)

To Buy: Alexandre Vauthier Aoki 100 Pump, $238 (was $698)

Click through the gallery to see 14 of Saweetie’s best street style moments.

