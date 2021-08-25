×
Saweetie Bursts With Color in a Risky Safety Pin Mini Dress and Levitation-Illusion Louboutin Sandals

By Jacorey Moon
Saweetie made a vibrant style statement with her latest look.

The “Best Friend” singer posted a photo on Instagram today which featured her showing off her outfit while in Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands. For the look, Saweetie donned an edgy red, white and blue halter dress by Badgal that she pinned together for maximum security.

For the shoes, the “My Type” rapper sported a pair of beaded wedge heels by Christian Louboutin that have a design that feels island-inspired yet has a futuristic look that perfectly complemented the dress. The Papagaya Levita shoes incorporate gold lamé ankle laces with a nappa and red patent calfskin upper and counter. Retailing for $1,895, the footwear creates a levitation illusion with a transparent panel in between the 4-inch wedge heel and the outsole.

Saweetie’s essential style is edgy and trendy. The rapper’s Instagram features her in garments and silhouettes from brands like Dior, Juicy Couture and Lapointe. She recently sported a dazzling outfit that incorporated a monochromatic set encompassing a halter top, a floppy hat and a pair of thong-pants encrusted in blue crystals. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Usama Ishtay and Brandon Blackwood.

Saweetie’s footwear aesthetic tends to be trendy as she dabbles in wearing silhouettes from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. When it comes to silhouettes, Saweetie gravitates towards sharp pumps, sleek boots and intricate heeled sandals. 

On red carpets, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” wears over-the-top, flowy gowns featuring labels from fashion houses like Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabbana.

Put on a pair of colorful beaded heeled sandals for an elevated summer look inspired by Saweetie.

 

 

 

 

