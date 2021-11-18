Saweetie Pops in Furry Pink-Accented Coat & Chanel Logo Boots for ‘SNL’ Rehearsals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie makes a bold statement with her latest look.

The “Best Friend” rapper was spotted while heading to “Saturday Night Live” rehearsals for her impending episode that will debut this weekend. When it came to the ensemble, Saweetie opted for a black turtleneck paired with black slouchy trousers. She popped on a furry black and pink vest that elevated the outfit and accessorized with a chunky gold Chanel necklace, square black glasses and a sparkly Chanel shoulder bag.

Saweetie wears a fur vest lined with pink accents, diamond studded Chanel handbag and black boots on her way to “SNL” rehearsals for her upcoming performance in New York City. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Saweetie’s black Chanel boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Shoe-wise, she slipped on a pair of black leather Chanel boots that incorporated the double-C logo on the toe caps.

Saweetie is known for having an edgy and trendy style. The rapper’s Instagram feed features pictures of her in pieces from brands like Dior, Juicy Couture and Lapointe. Usually, she wears silhouettes like halter tops, bodycon dresses, flowy skirts, slouchy sweatshirts, comfy T-shirts and baggy pants. She’s also a fan of early-aughts fashion and is often seen wearing trends from the era.

Outside of her normal high-fashion labels, she also supports up-and-coming designers like Usama Ishtay and Brandon Blackwood. When it comes to shoes, the “Tap In” rapper is known for having varying tastes like sharp pumps, sleek boots and intricate heeled sandals.

While on red carpets, Saweetie wears over-the-top, flowy gowns from fashion houses like Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabbana. Also, the rapper was revealed as the new face of Crocs on Oct. 29.

