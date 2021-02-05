Saweetie Masters the Chain Belt Trend With Tennis Skirt, Tights & Metallic Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie is flying into the weekend in one of 2021’s must-have accessories.

On Thursday, the “Tap In” rapper shared a slideshow of Instagram photos that show her using an airport’s taxiway as her own personal runway before boarding a private jet. For the occasion, Saweetie got dolled up in a black sweatshirt that featured a chain detail across the chest. She teamed the top with a tennis skirt — a style that recently saw a revival after being popular in the ’80s.

Giving the look an extra kick, Saweetie continued the chain theme by styling a chain belt over the skirt. Chain accessories, specifically chain belts, have been predicted to be big this year with labels like Chanel featuring the look on the brand’s spring ’21 runway.

Saweetie continued the vintage aesthetic with Thursday’s look by wearing a pair of sheer black tights. As for footwear, she opted for metallic ankle strap heels from Casadei. The sandals coordinated well with the chains and feature sleek leather uppers and a what appears to be a four-inch heel.

Saweetie finalized the look with Gucci sunglasses, a baseball cap and red lipstick — a combo made popular by Rihanna. “Serving looks for breakfast,” Saweetie fittingly captioned the post.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She likes to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When she’s not in heels or thigh-high boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy kicks from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also sets them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.

