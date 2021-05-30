Saweetie Proves Its Going to be an Icy Girl Summer in a Blue Bustier, Thong & Trending Pointed Toe Sandals

Ladies, it’s going to be an icy summer.

Saweetie, the icy girl herself, proved that this summer is all about bold looks when she popped up in Houston, Texas over the weekend, wearing a pool blue bustier top from Louis Vuitton. Taking things up a notch, Saweetie teamed the piece with a coordinating thong.

The star rapper accessorized with layered diamond chain necklaces, a set of rings and and a jeweled watch. As for footwear, Saweetie opted for a trending silhouette: triangle-pointed open-toed sandals. Her pair came in a crisp white hue and featured a thick strap across the toe. The heels were finalized with a chain strap at the ankle.

Pointed toe sandals emerged as a microtrend back in 2019 with brands, including Tom Ford, Rihanna’s Fenty collection and more debuting different iterations of the look. The style has maintained momentum with stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kylie Jenner and more bringing the style into 2021. The sandal is perhaps so popular as it gives outfits the perfect edge as the design creates a spike look that peaks out when wearing wide leg jeans or tailored trousers.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She likes to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When she’s not in heels or thigh-high boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy kicks from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also sets them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.

Add this trendy heel to your wardrobe with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Dana Sandal, $198

CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisaviaroma

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi 105MM Elle Soft Plexi Mules, $695

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Saint Laurent LA 16 Leather Mules, $695

