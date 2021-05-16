Saweetie Masters Transitional Dressing in the Wildest Way With a Leopard Lingerie Set, a Puffer Coat & Thigh High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie has given transitional dressing a new meaning.

On Saturday, Saweetie shared a slideshow of photos from a recent performance — for which she wore her wildest look to date. The rap star suited up in a purple, leopard print bra and biker short set, which she styled with a thick Dolce & Gabbana belt.

Saweetie then layered the summer-ready look with a coordinating puffer coat that she wore loosely off her shoulders. Puffer coats were a major hit this past winter with stars like Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more wearing different iterations of the outwear piece during the colder months. Saweetie’s decision to pair the coat with the lingerie set is a perfect example of transitional dressing… that is for an “icy girl.” While you may not want to walk around in Saweetie’s onstage look, the trick to transitional dressing is layering. Try styling a slip dress with a chunky sweater.

As for footwear, Saweetie opted for a pair of shiny thigh-high black boots. The shoes featured a scrunch construction, a rounded toe and sat atop a stiletto heel. Saweetie’s footwear is another crucial step in transitional dressing. You can always play around with boots — whether thigh-high or ankle silhouettes as we approach the warmer months. Go for a pair of thigh-highs with shorts or low ankle boots with distressed denim and a t-shirt.

When it comes to fashion, Saweetie doesn’t shy away from bold statements. She likes to mix high-end brands like Valentino, Thierry Mugler, Saint Laurent and more with streetwear pieces. When she’s not in heels or thigh-high boots, Saweetie frequently wears sneakers, including buzzy kicks from Jordan Brand and Adidas. The artist not only indulges in trends, but also sets them. Last year she launched her third collection with PrettyLittleThing.

Try thigh-high boots when you’re dressing for the new season ahead with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Louxie Over the Knee Boot, $90

To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Black Paris Boots, $130

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Giuseppe Zanotti Felicity Thigh-High Boots, $580 (was $967)

Click through the gallery to see Saweetie’s best style moments.