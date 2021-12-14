Saweetie Sparkles From Head to Toe in Glittery Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Crystal Sandals at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie dazzled on stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

The musician performed at the Philadelphia music event on Monday night. The ball celebrates all things music just in time for the holidays. The event brings together some of music’s most popular acts—and a few extravagant looks. Saweetie performed wearing an icy look, a style that she is known for. She paired a corset-style sparkly white and silver bodysuit with white fishnet tights, embellished with crystals. She also added oversized earrings, a necklace and a few bracelets and rings to the overall look.

Saweetie performing at the 2021 Jingle Ball on Dec. 13. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Best Friend” singer wore a pair of strappy heels embellished with crystals. Her heels included straps across the ankles and toes and paired perfectly with the glittering tights worn with the outfit.

A closer look at Saweetie’s shoes. CREDIT: Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Although Saweetie is known to put on an extravagant stage look, the “Tap In” rapper’s off-duty looks include everything from trendy oversize T-shirts to must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s expertise goes beyond her music career. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd, including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

