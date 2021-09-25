Saweetie Channels the Early Aughts in a Pleated Leather Miniskirt and Gigantic Platform Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie looks like the poster girl for early-aughts rock fashion.

The “Tap In” singer looks like a rockstar, simply put. The songstress posted a photoset on Instagram today that shows her showcasing the various parts of her outfit. For the look, Saweetie wore a monochromatic black look which incorporated a cropped leather jacket and a Led Zeppelin t-shirt paired with an edgy pleated leather skirt. She accessorized the look with a chic baguette handbag.

On foot, Saweetie donned a pair of black platform boots that further elevated the look and add more of a “rock” vibe to the outfit (and a bit of a Spice Girls vibe).

Saweetie’s footwear aesthetic tends to be trendy as she dabbles in wearing shoes from the likes of Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. When it comes to silhouettes, the hip hop artist gravitates towards sharp pumps, sleek boots and intricate heeled sandals.

Saweetie’s essential style is edgy and trendy. The rapper’s Instagram shows her in garments and silhouettes from brands like Dior, Juicy Couture and Lapointe. Typically, she wears garments like halter tops, edgy dresses, flowy skirts and baggy pants. She recently sported a colorful outfit that featured an edgy dress and even edgier Christian Louboutin sandals. She also supports up-and-coming designers like Usama Ishtay and Brandon Blackwood.

On red carpets, the self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” wears over-the-top, flowy gowns featuring labels from fashion houses like Giambattista Valli and Dolce and Gabbana.

Slip on a pair of platform boots and elevate all of your impending fall outfits with an eye-catching twist, inspired by Saweetie.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $895.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Cobra Platform Boots, $160.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Prada Graphic-Print Jacquard Knit Platform Boots, $1,450.

