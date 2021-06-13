Saweetie Is Minimalist Chic in All-Black Outfit and Pointed-Toe Pumps

Saweetie served “Icy Girl” glamour on Saturday in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a fully monochrome black outfit.

The singer is known for her bold red carpet and performance looks, and this chic ensemble was no exception. Wearing a sleek black Brandon Maxwell dress, Saweetie accessorized with diamond necklaces, hoop earrings, and a pair of oversized sunglasses—plus a summer-ready embellished clutch shaped like a pineapple. The musician’s look was finished with a motorcycle jacket casually slung over her shoulders.

For footwear, the “Tap In” songstress chose a polished pair of black patent leather pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette featured buckled ankle straps embellished with crystals for an extra dose of sparkle, plus sharp stiletto heels. The style and color is a go-to for the singer, who’s previously worn glossy pumps with pointed toes, stiletto heels, and added shine from brands like Casadei, Tamara Mellon, and Jimmy Choo.

Fashion-wise, Saweetie’s never one to shy away from a standout look. On the red carpet, the singer is often seen in colorful and sparkly ensembles by Valentino, Mugler, and Sebastian Gunawan. The singer’s also a regular at New York Fashion Week. commanding front rows of runway shows by The Blonds, Sergio Hudson, and Brandon Maxwell. She’s even created capsule collections with online retailer PrettyLittleThing, as well as collaborated with Australian eyewear brand Quay.

Channel Saweetie’s sleek look in a pair of glossy black pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Lou pumps, $98.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGeneration Skie pumps, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden pumps, $95.

