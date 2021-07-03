Saweetie Celebrates Her Birthday in Style in Matching Set and Sky-High Platform Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Saweetie kicked off her birthday weekend in style yesterday.

The “Best Friend” singer rang in her 28th year around the sun in a printed white crop top and skirt set, featuring crystals and multicolored Louis Vuitton logo prints. Saweetie accessorized in true “icy girl” fashion, pairing the sparkling outfit with massive hoop earrings, rings, stacked bracelets, and a rose gold watch covered in diamonds. Her look also featured a custom diamond-coated necklace with a bold starfish pendant, designed by BlueMoon & Co. For added camp glamour, she placed her hair in studded rollers.

The “My Type” musician donned a towering pair of white platform peep-toe sandals for the festivities. The pumps featured a metallic gold platform and 5-inch stiletto heel, as well as a heel and peep-toe strap printed in the same colorful logos as the singer’s dress. She stacked gold anklets atop each, creating a major footwear statement.

Saweetie’s no stranger to a tall heeled sandal; recently, the singer strapped into a pair of gladiator-style gold sandals for the 2021 BET Awards. Platform sandals are one of the season’s most popular styles, instantly elevating any look with their height and stable platform soles. Saweetie is the latest star to feature the style in a standout look this summer. Similar pairs have been spotted on celebrities like Sofia Vergara, H.E.R., and Paris Jackson for both everyday wear and hitting the red carpet.

Saweetie wears Dolce & Gabbana on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Saweetie also carried a vintage Louis Vuitton handbag, made in collaboration with Takashi Murakami. The partnership between Murakami and then-creative director Marc Jacobs began in 2003 with the renowned Multicolor Monogram collection, featuring the brand’s signature handbags redone in white and black leather with its’ logos printed in 33 colors. Saweetie’s style hailed from this renowned collection, whose models all rose to “it bag” status after being carried by stars like Jessica Simpson, Paris Hilton, Naomi Campbell, and more. Her satchel bag featured a soft silhouette, along with a buckled front pouch and tan leather trim. Similar archival bags have become collector’s items today, carried by stars like Rihanna and Kendall Jenner.

Rihanna carries a Louis vintage Vuitton x Takashi Murakami vanity box. CREDIT: Splash News

The rapper always makes a statement with her wardrobe, wearing everything from sleek Brandon Maxwell gowns to trendy rock n’ roll T-shirts. She can be frequently spotted on the red carpet in colorful and sparkly ensembles by Valentino, Mugler, and Sebastian Gunawan. The singer’s also a regular at New York Fashion Week, commanding front rows of runway shows by The Blonds, Sergio Hudson, and Brandon Maxwell.

However, Saweetie’s fashion experience extends far beyond the front row. She’s created capsule collections with online retailer PrettyLittleThing, as well as collaborated with Australian eyewear brand Quay. Most recently, she launched a co-branded affordable swimwear line with Matte Collection. For footwear, the singer can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and sandals with stiletto heels from brands like Casadei, Tamara Mellon, and Jimmy Choo. While off-duty, she tends to favor sneakers by Nike and Vans, as well as flashier styles by Christian Louboutin.

Elevate your summer outfits in a pair of platform sandals, inspired by Saweetie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Marciana sandals, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Michael Kors Collection platform sandals, $183 (was $203).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Scarlett sandals, $90.

Click through the gallery for more of Saweetie’s best style moments over the years.