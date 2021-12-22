Saweetie Makes a Case for Beach Day Glamour in Bejeweled Bikini & Unexpected Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie ditches the ice for the sun with her latest look.

The “Best Friend” singer posted a photoset on Instagram while wearing an edgy look. For the ensemble, Saweetie sported a bejeweled bikini top that featured multicolored floral motifs with a black thong that perfectly matched the vibe.

When it came down to the shoes, Saweetie slipped on a pair of gold pointed-toe sandals that added a perfect amount of glamour while also helping to unify her bikini moment.

The self-proclaimed “Icy Girl” is known for her bold and boisterous taste in fashion and has a specific knack for flair. She has an affinity for glittery bodysuits, bejeweled mini dresses and bright separates. When it comes to designers, Saweetie has a penchant for clothing from labels Chanel and Gucci. She also loves to wear accessories and shoes from the previously listed brands as well as Hermés and Christian Louboutin. On the footwear front, she wears silhouettes like stiletto pumps, boots of all varieties and effective sneakers.

Saweetie has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry and has worked with labels like PrettyLittleThing, Crocs and Reebok. She even launched her own line of nail polishes with the help of Sinful Colors recently.

Flip through the gallery to see 14 of Saweetie’s best style moments.

Slip on a pair of gold sandals and add a dramatic flair to your ensembles.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Altina Ankle Strap Sandal, $118

CREDIT: Dillard's

Buy Now: Antonio Melani Paislee Satin Ankle Strap Platform Dress Sandals, $98

CREDIT: Target

Buy Now: A New Day Cass Square Toe Heels, $30