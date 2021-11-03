‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Turns Heads in Black Halter Dress and Platform Heels at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Snook turned heads on the red carpet.

The actress attended Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021 in London on Tuesday night, where she received the television actress accolade for her playing Shiv Roy in the hit HBO show, “Succession.” She sparkled in a black sequin halter neck gown with a low back and high leg slit from Galvan. Snook tied her bright red locks back into a sleek updo and added simple Pamela Love drop earrings to the look as well as a Stuart Weitzman clutch.

Sarah Snook at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021 on Nov. 2. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Snook fell in line with the platform trend for her footwear choice. She wore black satin Jimmy Choo heels that featured a toe strap as well as an ankle strap, plus a 5-inch lifted block heel. The platform style was seen all over the place this summer and fall, especially at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City.

A closer look at Sarah Snook’s shoes. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The sky-high shoe has elevated, empowered, impeded and scandalized women for centuries at this point. The style has yet again made a resurgence lately, with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara and Chloe Bailey sporting the tall shoes on red carpets, at fashion shows and at other VIP events.

Thankfully, the style has also made it to the mainstream public as well. Choose a classic pair of platform heels to pair with your elegant outfit.

