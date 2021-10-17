Sarah Paulson is All Business in Oversized Suit and Classic Black Pumps at EMA Awards Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Paulson suited up in sharp style for the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles.

While arriving at Gearbox, the “American Horror Story” actress donned a sharp suit by Magda Butrym. The set included a cream blazer in an oversized fit, which featured sharp white lapels, as well as a pair of pleated wide-leg trousers. Paulson cuffed her sleeves to show their silky lining and dynamically wore the set over a black bra for a faux “topless” look. Her look was complete with a black silky clutch and layered diamond Ana Khouri earrings.

Sarah Paulson attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Paulson attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Paulson kept her shoes classic and chic with a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her footwear featured triangular pointed toes in a silky black fabric, as well as slightly flared heels. When worn with her suit, the pumps elevated the set and kept the look neutral and streamlined.

Sarah Paulson attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Paulson’s pumps. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Paulson, stars including Zendaya, Tyra Banks and Sarah Jessica Parker have also worn pointed pumps from Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and Dolce & Gabbana in recent weeks.

Sarah Paulson attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Run” star often wears crystal-accented sandals and pumps from brands such as Prada, Calvin Klein and Christian Louboutin on the red carpet. Off-duty, her looks frequently include suede ankle boots and lace-up oxfords. Paulson’s also dipped her toes into modeling, having previously starred in campaigns for Prada and Saks Fifth Avenue.

