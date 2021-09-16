Sarah Jessica Parker Towers in Wooden Platform Heels on ‘And Just Like That…’ Set

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker rocked the latest trend while filming “And Just Like That.” The “Sex and the City” star was seen filming her upcoming HBO show on Wednesday.

Parker wore a trendy shoe style while in character as Carrie Bradshaw: wooden platform heels. Platforms have been getting the red carpet treatment as of late, from the Met Gala to the MTV VMAs. The actress wore a brown style with criss-cross detailing over the toe and an ankle strap. The thick heels reached roughly five inches in height.

Parker paired a brightly colored printed midi dress with a beige duster. Her loose dress featured a shimmery material throughout as well as a gathered detail along the bottom hem. Her duster featured a polka dot print with black embroidering throughout. She added layered necklaces and a watch to the look. Her signature waves were worn down, and she carried a tote bag.

Sarah Jessica Parker on set. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker was also spotted on location the same day in another bright ensemble. She wore a colorful striped jumpsuit with a colorful plaid jacket over it. She added a brown fringe crossbody bag and an oversized statement belt to the outfit. She wore another pair of brown strappy heels, but this time did not go for towering platforms.

Sarah Jessica Parker on set. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Much like her iconic character, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection. The actress adored both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, both from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand and labels like Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Rene Caovilla. She’s also known contemporary boots and sandals from brands like Isabel Marant, Repetto, and Swedish Hasbeens when she isn’t in heels. These are often paired with printed tops and skinny jeans, as well as glamorous ensembles by top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Alexander McQueen, Balmain and more.

