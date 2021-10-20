Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Straight Out of the ’60s in Pink Housedress & Retro White Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker looked straight out of the ’60s today while filming “And Just Like That…”

The “Sex and the City” star was spotted on-set in New York City’s Greenwich Village, wearing a pink gingham housedress by Batsheva. The $125 Snap style featured a button-up midi silhouette with a ruffled hem, black piped trim and puffy sleeves. Parker’s look was layered with a navy hoodie, purple rubber gloves and layered scarves in pink, green and peach tones. Her look gained some Bradshaw-worthy glamour with Jimmy Choo sunglasses that featured crystal-embellished frames.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Parker continued her retro look with a pair of white low-heeled pumps. The footwear designer donned a pair of white pumps with rounded toes, rounded counters and ankle straps that were left undone. Her shoes also included short wooden heels that totaled at least 2 inches in height. When paired with her other vintage-inspired pieces, Parker’s look appeared straight out of the 1960s.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

White pumps have comeback into numerous shoe rotations, now that live events have resumed. The hue adds a sharp and sleek finish to any look, while also bringing an element of freshness and retro style. Parker is the latest to don a pair; in recent weeks, stars like Rita Ora, Vanessa Hudgens and Tiffany Haddish have worn white heels from brands like Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin and Le Silla.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly collection — with some notable favorites, often from her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker collection. The actress adores both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps, both from her own line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats, and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

