Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles in Bejeweled White Mules to Film ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s continued to serve looks while filming HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” over the last few days, giving Carrie Bradshaw (and her shoe wardrobe) a run for her money. The actress’ latest ensemble is nothing short of chic — with a hint of sparkle, for good measure.

While filming in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood yesterday afternoon, Parker stepped out in a white dress paired with a blush pink jacket. The breezy dress featured a light brown striped pattern, as well as a faintly pleated skirt. Parker paired the look with a gold pendant necklace, black stud earrings, and a reusable black canvas tote bag.

Sarah Jessica Parker films in New York City’s Upper East Side on July 12, 2021. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The “Divorce” star paired her look with a coordinating statement shoe. Parker slipped into mules that featured metallic gold rounded soles and short, thin heels. The pair’s most dazzling asset were multicolored crystals, scattered across their white scalloped toe straps. The white tones perfectly matched Parker’s dress, while the metallic and crystal details added a sparkly eye-catching accent.

Mules are staple in Parker’s shoe rotation — so much so that the actress has become known for her affection for the style. Over the years, she’s worn both heeled and flat models paired with glamorous ensembles by top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Temperley London, Balmain, Alexander McQueen, and more. The actress has even created her own colorful styles for her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe collection, like the metallic blue-green pair she wore to visit her namesake boutique earlier this year.

This isn’t the only pair of bold shoes Parker’s worn recently. For the first day of filming “And Just Like That…” last week, the actress was spotted in character as Carrie Bradshaw in a towering pair of platform pumps. The shoes featured a thick heel totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well as buckled straps for security. The pair was reminiscent of similar styles on the market by brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Nodaleto.

When it comes to shoes, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly collection — with some notable favorites. The actress adored both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, both from her own line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla, and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats, and sandals from labels like Isabel Marant, Repetto, and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

