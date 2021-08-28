Sarah Jessica Parker Nods the Iconic Tulle Skirt From SATC With Ankle Booties for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming "And Just Like That..."

Sarah Jessica Parker was seen twirling on Friday in one of the most iconic “Sex and the City” pieces, the tulle skirt for the series reboot “And Just Like That.” The HBO Max program will nod some styles the columnist Carrie Bradshaw wore during her New York City adventures, including a tulle outfit seen in the SATC opening credits that Patricia Field created in an improvised manner. Though the former costume designer of this awe-inspiring series is no longer styling the actors, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago are leading a new era of modern aesthetic.

Sarah Jessica Parker is bringing back the tulle skirt for SATC reboot. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

During one of the scenes filmed for “And Just Like That,” Parker was spotted wearing a white maxi tulle skirt and the vintage Chanel shoes once worn during an episode of SATC. Back then, Carrie paired the Chanel two-tone booties with a multi-tiered skirt, red top and black cropped jacket. Today, the Chanel booties are brought back with a striped long-sleeve shirt and tutu-inspired skirt for a more demure appearance.

From Miu Miu snakeskin platform shoes to Dior gladiators, Parker definitely is transporting her fans to memory lane.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen filming “And Just Like That…” the follow-up series to “Sex and the City” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Parker is known for wearing Manolo Blahnik designs and stilettos and is also the owner of her eponymous brand SJP, which features many of her go-to styles.

