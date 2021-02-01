Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Us a Lesson in Bundling Up With Studded Slouch Boots and Cuffed Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker shows us once again that bundling up can be chic.

The actress, who was seen on Sunday at her Upper East Side, New York, boutique ahead of this week’s East Coast snowstorm, wore one of her favorite winter combos. Her casual yet stylish outfit included a knit beanie, a mid-length black down feathered coat that featured a fur collar and black slouch boots scrunched over cuffed jeans.

Sarah Jessica Parker out on Jan. 31, 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The shoes, of course, were from her footwear brand, SJP Collections. The Busker boot, which retails for $795 online, is the collection’s “studded spin” on the classic knee-high silhouette.

The Busker boot from SJP Collections. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP Collections

Parker’s ability to pull off the somewhat-controversial trend of cuffed jeans and boots is all in the choice of keeping the colors to a minimum. A simple black boot can go with just about anything and the actress’ choice of flaunting an embellished pair gives just the right amount of daring to the outfit.

SJP further showcased her styling hack by pushing down the shoe and making it appear scrunched. The relaxed and on-trend style was the perfect final touch to her casual Sunday outfit.

Sarah Jessica Parker at her SJP Collections boutique on Jan. 31, 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

In addition to helping out with her boutiques in New York City, SJP has been keeping busy as a reboot of the “Sex and the City” series is heading to HBO Max soon. Parker will reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw.

We can see why Parker opts for a pair of black boots, as the style can go easily from casual to dressy thanks to their neutral colorway silhouette. Below, here are a few slouchy boots inspired by the “Sex and the City” star’s latest look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Jeffrey Campbell Guillaume Pointy Toe Bootie, $165; Nordstrom.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Blondo Tarrah Waterproof slouch boot, $115 (Was $162); Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Journee Collection Rebecca Boot, $60; DSW.com.

