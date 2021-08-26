×
Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Lesson in Styling Socks With Sandals on the Set of ‘And Just Like That’

By Jacorey Moon
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw embraced the socks with “ugly” sandals trend on the set of “And Just Like That.” 

The “Sex and the City”-reebot actress was spotted yesterday sporting a beige loose-fitting blouse that featured multiple pleats and a baby pink flowy skirt.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the film set of “And Just Like That” in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Sarah Jessica Parker
A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s one-strap sandals.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Parker donned a pair of gray sandals that incorporated a medium brown cork sole that provides a nice contrast with the toned-down color palette of the look. She teamed the sandals with white socks that had splashes of yellow on the toe and heel. The socks and sandals trend has become a mainstay style within the fashion industry, and with celebs like Kaia Gerber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Miley Cyrus wearing the look, it’s not surprising to see that it has only grown in popularity over the years.

Parker is heralded as a prestigious person in fashion due to her portrayal of Bradshaw. She has only kept this momentum going over the years by filling her Instagram feed and red carpets alike with fashion-forward moments that continue to move the cultural needle forward. Her personal shoe aesthetic consists of luxury high-fashion brands like Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. The “Hocus Pocus” actress also has her own shoe brand, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker, where she provides modern and classic shoe silhouettes.

The once frowned-upon socks with sandals combo is now one of fashion’s favorite styles. Both men and women gravitate towards the comfortable style, especially as we continue to spend more time than usual at home amid the pandemic.

