Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Sleek in Hot Pink Blazer & Colorful Gem-Embellished Sandals for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed wearing a colorful look while filming a new scene for “And Just Like That” Monday night in NY.

Caught in action outside of a club, the 56-year-old “Sex and the City” star turned into Carrie Bradshaw in a black outfit with a hot pink oversized satin blazer.

A look at Sarah Jessica Parker in action as Carrie Bradshaw, filming a scene outside of a nightclub. CREDIT: MEGA

On the actress’ feet was a pair of black slingback sandals covered in gemstones of various colors. The fun-yet-sultry style added just a touch more sparkle to her glamorous ensemble.

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a black one-piece look with a hot pink satin blazer and slingback sandals.<span style="font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif; font-size: 16px;"> </span> CREDIT: MEGA

This sighting follows SJP’s recent comments about the double standard on women’s aging compared to men’s. Vogue‘s December 2021 cover star told the mag: “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.”

A closer look at the sandals Sarah Jessica Parker was wearing while filming as Carrie Bradshaw. CREDIT: MEGA

She continued: “Everyone has something to say. ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something, if that makes you feel better.”

Click through the gallery to discover the biggest style moments so far from “And Just Like That.”