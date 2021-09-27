Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates a City-Boho Look With Red Silk Mules That Come With Pearl Embellishments on ‘And Just Like That…’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker just made the case for layered fall looks on the set of “And Just Like That…”

While filming in New York’s SoHo neighborhood with new castmate Sarita Choudhury, who plays Seema Patel in the “Sex and the City” companion series, Parker wore a look that merged contemporary and bohemian styles. The actress donned a quilted knee-length skirt that featured a pale blue, red and gray striped pattern, as well as shiny silver trim. The star’s statement skirt was paired with a light gray cardigan and coat, allowing it to take center stage — and utilizing a soft color palette with layered separates, essential for autumn layering. Her contemporary ensemble received a bohemian twist with accessories, which included a brown leather stitched crossbody bag, gray fedora and leather cord necklace.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Sex and the City” star donned a pair of striking mules. The red silk shoe featured open toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. One of their most elegant features, however, were rows of pearls that faced each other. The accents created a double-breasted effect on Parker’s footwear, instantly dressing up her eclectic ensemble.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s mules. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker’s shoe wardrobe on “And Just Like That…” has remained glamorous and bold, staying true to Carrie Bradshaw’s vibrant style. So far, the actress has been spotted in numerous platform sandals and pumps by Terry de Havilland, Celine and Saint Laurent. However, Bradshaw’s dedication to Manolo Blahnik heels has remained in the 2020s, as Parker’s worn pairs like the brand’s BB pumps on set — as well as the character’s iconic blue satin Hangisi’s.

Sarah Jessica Parker and director Michael Patrick King talk on the set of “And Just Like That…” CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The Emmy-winning actress is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection of her own — with some notable favorites. The star has worn T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, often from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand and labels like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been seen in a range of contemporary boots, flats, and sandals from brands like Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens. These are often paired with printed tops and skinny jeans, as well as glamorous ensembles by top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Temperley London, Balmain, Alexander McQueen and more.

