Sarah Jessica Parker Pops in Hot Pink Pumps That Come With Bows & Pearls for ‘And Just Like That’

The fashion world’s favorite spectator sport this season has been keeping up with all the outfits on the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That,” and the latest Carrie Bradshaw look didn’t disappoint.

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of “And Just Like That” wearing a white dress and hot pink pumps in Manhattan. CREDIT: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in-character yesterday sporting a white, form fitting, knee-length dress with a thick black collar. She wore a floor-length oversized puffer jacket on top. For accessories, the “Hocus Pocus” star wore simple pearl earrings. While the actress stunned in the monochrome tones, it wouldn’t be a Bradshaw outfit without a pop of color or fabulous footwear.

A close up of Sarah Jessica Parker’s pumps on the set of “And Just Like That” in Manhattan. CREDIT: MEGA

The 56-year-old slipped into a pair of hot pink pointy pumps. The front of the shoes featured a large black bow studded with jewels engraved into a sheer material.

Sarah Jessica Parker at her New York SJP store in downtown Manhattan. CREDIT: RCF/Mega

Outside of her role on “Sex and the City,” the “I Don’t Know How She Does It” actress has her own place in the fashion world. The entertainer has a penchant for stylish shoes and has her own footwear brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, which launched in 2014 and also carries fragrance and accessories. Much like the looks we tend to see Parker wearing on the silver screen, the line tends to use “color and sparkle as a neutral.” Outside of her own collection, the mother of three favors brands such as Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Rene Caovilla.

