Sarah Jessica Parker Plays With Patterns in Striped Outfit and Hot Pink Sandals for ‘And Just Like That…’

Sarah Jessica Parker played with patterns and pops of color today while filming “And Just Like That…”

The “Sex and the City” star was spotted on-set in New York City with co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Costumed as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker wore a dark and light green striped blazer with colorful floral panels on its front and cuffs. The star’s top was paired with wide-leg striped pants in a similar green palette, plus hints of pale pink. Her look was complete with a silver watch. The look created a monochrome effect while also clashing, due to its subverted colors and similar patterns.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Parker wore bold pink Saint Laurent sandals. The footwear designer‘s Ivy style featured thin ankle, toe and slingback straps, as well as 4-inch heels. The sandals were further elevated with a large satin rosette topping each toe strap, giving the look a lighthearted feel. Her sandals retail for $995 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon film “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Parker’s sandals. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Saint Laurent’s Ivy sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Bright heels have come back into numerous shoe rotations, now that live events have resumed. Vibrant hues in bold palettes add an optimistic finish to any look, while also elevating them with a pop of color. Aside from Parker, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union and Megan Fox have worn colorful sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Le Silla and Gianvito Rossi in recent weeks.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress adores both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps, both from her own line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

