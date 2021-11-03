Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Painterly in Overalls and Sky-High Disco Heels for ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a casual and paint-friendly outfit — with not-so-paint-friendly-shoes — on “And Just Like That.”

While filming an episode of the “Sex and the City” reboot yesterday with Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarita Choudry, Parker wore a pair of white overalls. The wide-leg garment was layered over a red top beneath an oversized gray shirt. Her look was complete with a green and purple striped tote bag.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

(L-R): Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film “And Just Like That'”in New York City. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

The “Divorce” star also donned a pair of metallic platform heels by Aquazzura, according to the Instagram account And Just Like That Closet. The Luna style features towering block heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, as well as thick platform soles and straps in hues of bronze, gold and silver. The sandals gained added dazzle from customized crystal accents on each heel. Parker’s shoes weren’t especially practical for painting — but then again, if anyone can paint interiors in sky-high heels, it’s likely Carrie Bradshaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury film “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s Aquazzura sandals. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

However, these weren’t the only stylish shoes Parker wore on-set. The actress also donned a pair of Swedish Hasbeens boots while filming another scene with Nixon. The pair featured black leather uppers, as well as clog-like wooden soles.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Statement sandals have re-emerged as a popular shoe for daytime and evening, now that live events have returned. Styles like Parker’s have become favored for their supportive straps, platform soles and thick heels, creating footwear that’s both stylish and secure. In addition to the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker designer, Nicki Minaj, Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne have also worn platforms from Tom Ford, Versace and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

