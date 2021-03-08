Sarah Jessica Parker Makes a Statement in ’NY Forever’ T-Shirt, Plaid Skirt and Tights With Glitzy Mary Janes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker has kept fans on their toes with her creative ways of staying warm but chic this winter season.

Her genius hack for wearing heels in winter is just one of the ways in which the star has kept herself looking fashion-forward as of late. For her latest off-duty look, the actress-turned-entrepreneur tapped one of the most classic footwear options to help out at her namesake shoe store located in the Upper East Side neighborhood of Manhattan.

Sarah Jessica Parker in front of her store on March 7, 2021. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker matched her glitzy Tartt Metallic Mary Jane mid heel pumps from SJP with a pair of gray tights, a plaid skirt and a “NY Forever” statement T-shirt underneath a patterned coat that tied her look together. She topped off her ensemble with a fuchsia face mask. The “Sex and the City” star has been vocal about being a proud New Yorker and sticking it out in the city she loves during the global pandemic.

“You just can’t give up on this city,” Parker told Footwear News during her September cover shoot. “All of us are feeling very tired of the headlines of ‘New York is dead.’ I don’t think it’s helpful, and I really wish papers would stop writing that. There are really serious issues happening in our city, and some of them have only been highlighted by the pandemic in terms of the inequitable economy.”

Over the past year, the actress has remained active at her three shoe stores in Manhattan. Even though coronavirus has curtailed much of social life as we know it, Parker continues to put her best foot forward when it comes to her daily style.

Sarah Jessica Parker at her store in February 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

From pairing her pumps with a pair of Gucci tights to rocking heels with sweats, Parker continues to inspire us to dress our best.

Parker outside of her South Street Seaport shop location in New York in August wearing SJP heels and sweatpants from Pangaia. CREDIT: MEGA

Curious about the entrepreneur’s latest footwear of choice? Below take a look at similar styles you can shop for now.

