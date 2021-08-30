Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces Nautical Style in Sailor Jacket & Navy Blue Two-Tone Kitten Heels for ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker hit the set of her new show in nods to nautical style.

The “Sex and the City” alum was seen yesterday in New York filming the HBO Max series “And Just Like That…” in an outfit that mixed patterns and colors. Parker wore a structured navy blue sailor jacket with gold detailing and layered necklaces, including a New York state pendant chain. She teamed the look with bright red and blue plaid high-waisted trousers with a long-sleeve black dotted V-neck top. Her iconic curly locks were left down in loose waves, and she carried a colorful tote bag.

Sarah Jessica Parker in NYC. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The actress wore slingback kitten heels on her feet. The two-tone shoes featured both white and navy blue uppers and a brown block heel. The navy blue portion of the upper also included matching navy blue lace-up detailing.

Sarah Jessica Parker in NYC. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Parker is known far and wide in the fashion industry and solidified herself as a pop culture icon due to her portrayal of Bradshaw in “Sex and the City,” which ended in 2004 after a 6-year run. She has only kept this momentum going by filling her Instagram feed and red carpets alike with fashion-forward moments that continuously move the cultural needle forward. Her personal shoe collection consists of luxury high-fashion brands like Christian Louboutin and of course, Manolo Blahnik — a favorite of Bradshaw’s often seen in SATC. The “Hocus Pocus” actress also has her own shoe brand, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker, where she creates modern and classic shoe silhouettes like Mary Janes and pumps.

