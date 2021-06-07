Sarah Jessica Parker Shines in Metallic Mules for an SJP Collection Boutique Visit

We couldn’t help but wonder… was Sarah Jessica Parker the ultimate shoe sales advisor? It doesn’t seem farfetched; the “Sex and the City” actress was seen on-site at her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique in New York City on Sunday, along with daughter Tabitha Broderick. While modeling shoes and assisting customers — which she’s consistently done since the store’s opening — Parker wore a standout pair of pointed-toe metallic mules.

Sarah Jessica Parker visits the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique in Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker assists in-store at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique in Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The summer-ready shoes were specifically Parker’s own design. The Zizi style features a pointed toe and 1.5-inch block heel, crafted from a shiny blue-green leather Parker calls “Aqua.” With an open heel and added support from a crystal buckle-embellished strap, the shoe is perfect for day-to-night wear during the summertime. The style currently retails for $395, and additional colorways are available on SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Zizi mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker

The Zizi is the latest in Parker’s shoe wardrobe to make headlines for its daytime glamour and wearability. The actress has been frequently spotted in her collection’s metallic Mary Jane pumps as well. As cities reopen and nightlife resumes, many are likely looking to Parker for shoe inspiration as they begin wearing high heels outside again.

Unlike taller heels Parker’s worn in the past, the Zizis’ heels looked both fashionable and practical. Their tones are cool colors to wear in warmer weather and are especially refreshing on the eyes, bringing tropical oceans and mermaids to mind. As their undertones are jewel tones, the pair looked especially easy to dress up or down, wearable with both a T-shirt and jeans or more feminine dresses.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Broderick visit the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique in Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Parker’s Zizi mules. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Parker chose to wear her Zizi mules in a dressier daytime look, pairing them with a gray sleeveless dress with button details, minimal silver rings, and a Pretty Connected mask chain worn as a necklace. A deep teal face mask and her signature mane of curls finished off the look. While walking to the boutique, Parker accessorized with a black crossbody bag and convertible backpack from SJP’s Samsonite collaboration. She also served a sweet mother-daughter moment with Broderick, who wore a similar pair of Zizi mules in “Ibiza” gold satin with a floral dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Broderick visit the “SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker” store in Uptown, Manhattan. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Parker’s slides seemed like the exact shoe her “Sex and the City” character Carrie Bradshaw would wear on a hot summer’s day. Known for making frequent appearances at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker stores in New York City, Parker’s boutiques are filled with colorful and statement-making shoes that are totally Carrie Bradshaw-worthy. We’re already anticipating her shoe style being our go-to inspiration this summer — and, of course, waiting to spot the actress filming SATC’s HBO Max reboot, “And Just Like That,” around New York City this season.

Check out the metallic mules below for Sarah Jessica Parker-inspired style.

