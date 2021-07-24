Sarah Jessica Parker Slips on Carrie’s Iconic Blue Manolo Blahnik Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker just brought back one of Carrie Bradshaw’s most iconic shoes in her latest look.

While filming HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…,” the upcoming “Sex and the City” series, Parker was dressed in character as Bradshaw in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The actress wore a white blouse with gold buttons and dark green wide-leg trousers, paired with an oversized cream blazer, styled by Molly Rogers. Parker accessorized with a complementary circular green clutch, which featured gold hardware that matched her blouse, as well as layered pearl, crystal, and silver pendant necklaces and two delicate rings. Her look was completed with a large black and pale blue lapel pin, shaped like a rose — a reference to Carrie’s outfits in “Sex and the City”‘s third season, which often featured oversized floral pins.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker and Willie Garson film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

However, Parker’s most glamorous statement came from a pair of cobalt blue satin pumps — to be precise, Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps. The shoes feature an oversized crystal buckle on their toes, a signature of Blahnik’s. Their sharpness is accentuated with almond-shaped toes and 4-inch heels. As Bradshaw, Parker wore the shoes in 2008’s “Sex and the City” movie, which made them instantly sell out at the time. The style has since been produced in dozens of colors, textures, and patterns — as well as shorter heel and flat styles — over the years. The pumps retail for $995 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Parker’s Manolo Blahnik pumps. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Manolo Blahnik’s Hangisi pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Pointed-toe pumps are having a moment, especially as in-person events have resumed. Whether they’re suede or leather, embellished or plain, a pointed-toe pump adds a sharp touch to any ensemble. Similarly to Parker, stars like Angelina Jolie, Paris Hilton, Nina Dobrev, and Jessica Chastain have all worn pairs in recent weeks, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Valentino, and Versace.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Mario Cantone, and Willie Garson film “And Just Like That…” in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

This isn’t the only familiar Bradshaw accessory that Parker has worn this week. The actress recently donned another “Sex and the City” movie piece many fans will recognize — a studded black leather belt by Streets Ahead — to film “And Just Like That…” alongside co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Demand for the belt has been so high that the brand, per its’ Instagram, has launched limited pre-orders for the piece.

When it comes to shoes, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly collection — with some notable favorites. The actress adored both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, both from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand and labels like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla, and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats, and sandals from brands like Isabel Marant, Repetto, and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost. These are often paired with printed tops and skinny jeans, as well as glamorous ensembles by top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Temperley London, Balmain, Alexander McQueen, and more.

