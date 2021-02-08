×
Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Lesson on Mixing Prints in Leopard Coat, Paisley Dress and Sparkly Pumps

By Robyn Merrett
SJP-leopard-coat-sparkly-pumps-feature
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker perfectly demonstrated how to mix bold prints with vibrant patterns while out in New York City over the weekend.

On Saturday, Parker visited her SJP store, wearing a cozy leopard fur coat, which she teamed with a blue and purple paisley-adorned dress. Parker teamed the frock with lively pink and maroon paisley leggings.

While mixing prints and patterns can be intimidating, Parker provided a hack to making it work by going with two of the same style patterns with the dress and leggings. This makes the ensemble appear to be more cohesive, allowing for the fur coat to pop and be a statement on its own.

sarah jessica parker, leopard coat, paisley dress, leggings, sparkly pumps
Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City on Feb. 6.
CREDIT: MEGA

sarah jessica parker, celine pumps, sparkly heels
A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Parker continued the colorful theme with a textured face mask that incorporated the same colors seen on her dress and leggings. She accessorized with oversized sunglasses and rose gold headphones on her ears.

As for footwear, Parker took the look a step further with a pair of sparkly pumps from her shoe collection. Named the Celine, the pumps feature a scintillate fabric upper with a block heel. The shoes are then finished with an embellished buckle closure and rounded toe. The heels retail for $450 at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

sarah jessica parker, sweats, black scrunch boots, sjp store
Sarah Jessica Parker at her store on Jan. 24.
CREDIT: MEGA

This wouldn’t be the first time Parker provided a styling lesson. Last month, the “Sex and the City” star gave her black sweatpants an upgrade by teaming them with her label’s studded scrunch boots. The embellished boots, which are called the Busker and come with a $795 price tag,  gave the loungewear a more glamorous vibe and provide inspo on how you can style sweatpants outside of the house.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Parker has been known to march to the beat of her own drum. Aside from styling patterns and elevating sweatpants, the fashion icon has dressed up pajamas, played around with florals and consistently finds new ways to spice up denim. Fans will soon see more looks from Parker as she recently announced that “Sex and the City” will be returning to HBO Max with 10 half-hour episodes.

Add similar sparkly shoes as Sarah Jessica Parker to your closet with these picks below.

badgley mischka gaela, slingback sandals, zappos
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Badgley Mischka Gaela Embellished Slingback Sandal

nine west, always pump, nordstrom
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nine West Always Pump, $89

betsey johnson, averi pump, glitter heel, dsw
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Betsey Johnson Averi Pump, $90

Click through the gallery to see Sarah Jessica Parker’s most beautiful shoes through the years. 

