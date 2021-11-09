Sarah Jessica Parker Goes Fall Boho in Midi Dress and Crystal Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That” costume took a dose of inspiration from boho style.

The “Sex and the City” star was spotted filming with Bobby Lee in a decidedly bohemian look, a white pleated midi dress with a wave pattern beneath a loose-fitting cream coat. Her dress featured a pointed collar, as well as a midi-style skirt with wide stripes on its hem. The actress’ look was complete with a vintage studded Sonya Rykiel handbag, as well as a gold pendant necklace.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker and Bobby Lee film “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Parker wore a pair of Isabel Marant’s now sold-out Posy pumps, according to watchdog account And Just Like That Closet. The pair featured a pointed-toe silhouette and black suede uppers, as well as thin heels that appeared at least 2 inches tall. Their glam factor came from crystals covering the toes and accenting their counters, elevating Parker’s look with a dash of sparkle.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Parker, stars like Kristen Stewart, Irina Shayk and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker and Bobby Lee film “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Manolo Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

Slip on black pumps this winter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Sheela pumps, $198.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

Click through the gallery to discover Parker’s prettiest shoes over the years.