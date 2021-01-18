×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Genius Style Hack Shows Us How to Wear High Heels with Sweatpants

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
Sarah Jessica Parker Visits SJP Shoe Store in NYC
Jennifer Lopez
Brie Larson
Justin Bieber
Katie Holmes
View Gallery 13 Images

Carrie Bradshaw would definitely approve of Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest style hack. The actress and entrepreneur made a stop at her SJP Collection shoe store in New York on Sunday, wearing a sweatpants outfit that perfectly showcased her high heels.

Sweatpants can often be so baggy that the bottoms cover your shoes or the elastic band around the ankles sometimes aren’t tight enough and will hang rather than fit snugly. But, with Parker’s genius hack, the elastic bottoms stay up.

To give way for her heels, for instance, Parker wore thermal leggings underneath her recycled cotton Pangaia track pants, which allowed for the tapered leggings to show while the sweatpants sat cropped above her ankles. The move acts almost like a sock, without actually covering your foot, and the sweatpants are fitted properly.

Related

Sarah Jessica Parker Perfectly Styles Slouchy Cuffed Jeans with Stud Adorned Scrunch Boots

'Sex and the City' Predictions: SJP Collection Might Replace Manolo + 4 More Ways the Revival Will Influence 2021 Fashion

A "Sex and the City" Revival Is Coming to HBO Max

With this trick, Parker made her $395 “Hello Lover” black leather pumps the star of the comfortable outfit — proving once again high heels are always the answer, even paired with sweatpants. Plus, the leggings hack is ideal for colder months, giving the wearer added warmth.

Watch on FN

She completed the look with a brown-hued long-sleeved T-shirt and a black chain-link face mask.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker at at her SJP Shoe Store in New York’s South Street Seaport on Jan. 17.
CREDIT: Mega

“Heels still rule,” Parker told FN during her September cover shoot at her midtown Manhattan boutique. “I think part of it is planning for a future, which I think we’re all hoping for, which is the opportunity for us to be together again with one another, have a reason to dress up or feel like you’re allowing yourself something special.”

She has continued to visit her retail locations in New York amidst the ongoing pandemic and has encouraged her consumers to take risks with their shoes. Parker, however, doesn’t consider herself a fashion expert.

“We always tell women when they come in the shop, when they ask what can you wear this with, we say — you can wear it with anything. In the winter you can wear it with tube socks. Or black tights or black woolen tights, or leggings, or jeans, or sweatpants. Or a kilt. Or a dance skirt,” she said. “I think the thing that we always try to tell people is there shouldn’t be rules.”

sarah jessica parker, sjp, sjp shoes, shoes, sjp collection, carrie bradshaw, sex and the city
Parker outside of her South Street Seaport shop location in New York in August wearing SJP Collection heels and sweatpants from Pangaia.
CREDIT: MEGA

Last week, it was announced that Parker would be reprising her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO Max revival of “Sex and the City.” She will join Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) in 10 half-hour episodes series order.

To how other celebrities styled sweatpants, click through the gallery.

Fit Analytics is available on both Sponsored By Fit Analytics

The Data Behind Your Perfect Fit

With Fit Analytics, data fuels not just personalized recommendations but an individual shopping experience.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad