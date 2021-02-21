Sarah Jessica Parker Has a Genius Styling Hack for Wearing Heels in Winter

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for serving up major fashion inspiration every time she steps out (in fact, we’d argue she fully embodies Carrie’s sartorial prowess in real life). During the latest visit to her SJP Collections store in New York City, the former “Sex and the City” star rocked a daring outfit of mixed prints while proving you can still wear heels in the winter, too.

She opted for the red “Lady” pump from her signature line and, to stay warm, paired them with Gucci’s Pink and Red Lamé GG socks. The calf-high style, which features branded lettering throughout, complements the pumps perfectly without being too matchy-matchy. Needless to say, we’ll be trying this combo ASAP.

Sarah Jessica Parker visiting her South Street Seaport boutique on Feb. 20 CREDIT: Mega

Sarah Jessica Parker insider her South Street Seaport boutique on Feb. 20 CREDIT: Mega

Not one to only dazzle from the knee down, Parker rocked a cottagecore-style dress and layered it with a plaid button-down underneath. While the floral frock and candy-colored top don’t seem like an obvious pairing, Parker appears to pull it off with ease. She toned down the look with a brown trench coat and opted for more muted accessories, including a dark-hued tweed face mask and her go-to silver mask chain from Pretty Connected.

Parker has kept busy during the pandemic, having been spotted on multiple occasions fitting customers (from a safe distance) at her two New York City store locations. In addition to her heels and socks look, Parker made another unexpected styling choice of sporting heels with sweatpants while visiting her South Street Seaport boutique last month.

“Heels still rule,” Parker told FN during her September cover shoot at her midtown Manhattan store. “I think part of it is planning for a future, which I think we’re all hoping for, which is the opportunity for us to be together again with one another, have a reason to dress up or feel like you’re allowing yourself something special.”

Although she (surprisingly) doesn’t consider herself a fashion expert, thinking outside that box when styling heels is something she also encourages her customers to do.

“We always tell women when they come in the shop, when they ask what can you wear this with, we say — you can wear it with anything,” she In the winter you can wear it with tube socks. Or black tights or black woolen tights, or leggings, or jeans, or sweatpants. Or a kilt. Or a dance skirt,” she said. “I think the thing that we always try to tell people is there shouldn’t be rules.”

For more styling inspiration, check out photos from Sarah Jessica Parker’s FN cover shoot, here.