Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles in Carrie Bradshaw Flair in a Strapless Floral Print Dress and Cutout Silver Sandals for ‘And Just Like That’

By Jacorey Moon
Sarah Jessica Parker on film set of the ‘And Just Like That’
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker is continuing to wear fun ensembles for “And Just Like That.”

The “Sex and the City” star was spotted while on the set of the impending HBO show. For the ensemble, Parker donned a look that played with a multitude of textures and colors. It consisted of a white cropped lace jacket paired over a strapless blue dress that featured a big floral print splashed all over the dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the film set of the 'And Just Like That...' TV Series in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the film set of the “And Just Like That…” TV series in New York City.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the film set of the 'And Just Like That...' TV Series in New York City.
A closer look at Sarah Jessica Parker’s silver sandals.
CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Parker slipped on a pair of shiny silver sandals that added the most perfect Carrie Bradshaw twist to the ensemble.

Her personal shoe aesthetic consists of high-fashion brands like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Manolo Blahnik. The “Hocus Pocus” actress also has her own shoe brand, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker, where she provides modern and classic shoe silhouettes.

Parker is well-known in the fashion industry due to her portrayal of Bradshaw. She has only kept this momentum going over the years by filling her Instagram feed and red carpets alike with fashion-forward moments that continue to move the cultural needle forward. Over the years, Parker wore creations from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alexander McQueen, Philip Treacy, Monse and Alta Moda to the Met Gala.

Parker will reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw for “And Just Like That,” which debuts in December.

Put on a pair of silver sandals and add a metallic elevation to your outfits.

Jessica Simpson Wylane Sandal
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Wylane Sandal, $80

Gianvito Rossi Metropolis Glitter Strappy Halter Sandals
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Metropolis Glitter Strappy Halter Sandals, $775

Rene Caovilla Sabine Metallic Leather Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue
To Buy: Rene Caovilla Sabine Metallic Leather Sandals, $890.

Access exclusive content

