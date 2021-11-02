Sarah Jessica Parker Gets Romantic in Lacy Skirt and Crystal-Studded Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest look revamps several Carrie Bradshaw staples—and a possible new love interest—on “And Just Like That.”

While filming the “Sex and the City” reboot with Jon Tenney in New York City, Parker wore a range of Bradshaw signatures, including a statement bag, lingerie and a lacy skirt. In particular, she donned a navy Dior skirt with a floral pattern, paired with a white blouse with black lace panels and a lacy black bra. Her look was complete with layered necklaces, plus a pink Christian Louboutin Mary Jane bag with a ruffled cover.

Sarah Jessica Parker films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jon Tenney film ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

The “Divorce” star also wore another Bradshaw signature: pointed-toe pumps. To be exact, she wore a pair of custom pumps by Duchessa Gardini. The style included dark purple silk uppers in a pointed-toe silhouette, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Their most glamorous statement came from a range of crystal studs, arranged in a straight line down each heel.

Related Sarah Jessica Parker Is All Business in Blue Suit and Classic Pumps for 'And Just Like That' Retail Intel: Public Lands and Canada Goose Reveal New Stores + More Elizabeth Banks Tackles This Statement Trend in Peek-a-Boo Dress & Classic Pumps for 'Colbert'

Sarah Jessica Parker films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Parker isn’t the only celebrity to wear a pair this season; in recent weeks, Zendaya, Kate Middleton and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Rupert Sanderson.

Sarah Jessica Parker films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker films ‘And Just Like That’ in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

Elevate your fall looks in pointed-toe pumps like SJP.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Karl Lagerfeld Royale pumps, $60 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $130.

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25.

Click through the gallery to discover Sarah Jessica Parker’s prettiest shoe moments over the years.