Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Her Sweatpants New Life With Green Strappy Heels & This Cozy Styling Hack

If you’re looking for a new way to style your sweatpants, Sarah Jessica Parker has the perfect hack.

On Saturday, Parker stepped out in New York City, wearing a floral top layered underneath a cream colored coat. Parker continued the comfortable theme with a pair of purple sweatpants.

To switch up the lounge look, Parker wore the pants scrunched up to her knees, giving them new life. Parker further elevated the sweats by sporting strappy heels. The shoes featured a peep toe construction and came in an emerald hue.

Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City on March 20. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

This wouldn’t be the first time Parker dressed up sweatpants.

In January, Parker stopped by her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store wearing the coziest black sweatpants, and a long-sleeve black shirt, which she layered underneath a soft blue sweater.

Parker gave the pants a boost by styling them with studded scrunch boots from her line. Called the Busker, the suede scrunch boots are adorned with silver studs and sit atop a block heel. The knee-high shoes retail for $795 at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com. The embellished boots gave the loungewear a more glamorous vibe and provide inspo on how you can style sweatpants outside of the house — if you dare.

In addition to elevating loungewear, Parker recently gave a lesson on mixing prints and patterns.

Sarah Jessica Parker Visits SJP Shoe Store in NYC on Jan. 24. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA In February, Parker paid another visit to her store, wearing a cozy leopard fur coat, which she teamed with a blue and purple paisley-adorned dress. Parker teamed the frock with lively pink and maroon paisley leggings. While mixing prints and patterns can be intimidating, Parker provided a hack to making it work by going with two of the same style patterns with the dress and leggings. This makes the ensemble appear to be more cohesive, allowing for the fur coat to pop and be a statement on its own.

As for footwear, Parker took the look a step further with a pair of sparkly pumps from her shoe collection. Named the Celine, the pumps feature a scintillate fabric upper with a block heel. The shoes are then finished with an embellished buckle closure and rounded toe. The heels retail for $450 at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

