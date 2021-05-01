Sarah Jessica Parker Does a Classic Carrie Bradshaw Heel at the SJP Collection Sample Sale in NYC

We couldn’t help but wonder if Sarah Jessica Parker is becoming harder and harder to discern from her beloved Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw. Maybe it’s because the show is on our minds again with the upcoming HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That. Or maybe it’s because Parker was seen at the SJP Collection Sample Sale at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store at the Seaport District in Manhattan on Friday wearing high-heeled Mary Janes.

Who can forget the episode of SATC when Carrie finds a pair of Manolo Blahnik Mary Jane pumps in the Vogue fashion closet, which she dubs “an urban shoe myth”? (It also warrants mentioning that a sample sale of fabulous shoes is also very on-brand for Carrie.)

The iconic pumps deserved their own story line, so it’s no surprise they likely were a very heavy influence on the actress, who has been wearing the style since last summer. The style — which is the Tartt Metallic Mary Jane, still available for $385 — has become one of Parker’s favorites and is likely to be a comeback silhouettes as more people begin to put on high heels again.

Unlike the Manolo Blahnik version, the Tartt pumps swapped the stiletto for a delightfully walkable two-inch block heel. And instead of goes-with-everything-black, the retro-inspired pumps are in a goes-with-everything-sparkle. Incredibly versatile, the Tartt pumps can easily be dressed up or down, working equally well with a cocktail frock or distressed jeans.

Parker opted to take her Tartt shoes the casual route, pairing hers with a gray long-sleeved sweater, cuffed jeans and an on-trend black cross-body bag with a statement yellow strap. A sleek black face mask and her signature cascading curls completed the chic yet casual ensemble. The Tartt pumps added the dash of whimsy and glamour that the actress is known for both on and off the screen. After all, Parker is famous for even making sweatpants look devastatingly chic.

Known for making frequent appearances at the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker stores in New York City (there’s also a midtown Manhattan location), the boutiques are filled with Carrie Bradshaw-worthy foot candy. Though you may not be able to shop Carrie’s closet IRL—or the Vogue fashion closet for that matter—you can still nab the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Tartt Metallic Mary Jane Mid Heel Pumps and shop a few lookalike pairs.

It’s worth noting that while the brand’s in-person sample sale only runs through today, it’s also taking place virtually on the SJP Collection site.

