Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show.

The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal.

Sarah Jessica Parker on set of “And Just Like That” on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Hocus Pocus” actress wore sparkly stilettos. Her Aquazzara Tequila Sandal 105 shoes added a touch of glitter to her matte outfit. They featured crystal embellishments along the ankle strap and caged toe, and the heel reached over 4 inches in height.

Much like her iconic Carrie Bradshaw, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection. The actress adored both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, both from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand and labels like Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Rene Caovilla. She’s also known for contemporary boots and sandals from brands like Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens when she isn’t in heels. These are often paired with printed tops and skinny jeans, as well as glamorous ensembles by top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Alexander McQueen, Balmain and more.

