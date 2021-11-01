Sarah Jessica Parker Is All Business in Blue Suit and Classic Pumps for ‘And Just Like That’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We couldn’t help but wonder… was Carrie Bradshaw headed to Wall Street? Based on Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest “And Just Like That” outfit, a future in business seems like a strong possibility.

The “Sex and the City” star was spotted filming the show’s companion series in a light blue blazer dress. The style featured long cuffed sleeves, wide lapels, a knee-length skirt and large round buttons. Its sides also appeared cinched to mimic the appearance of a matching blazer and skirt set. Parker’s look was complete with a coordinating suede bag with a reptilian texture, as well as pearl stud earrings, layered gold and silver bracelets and necklaces.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, Parker was all business in a pair of sharp black pumps. The classic style featured leather uppers and triangular pointed toes. Though they couldn’t be seen, the shoes appeared to feature stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, similar to the Manolo Blahnik BB pumps SJP donned earlier this season. This is the latest sharp shoe moment for Parker on “And Just Like That,” having also donned new and vintage pumps from brands like Blahnik, Celine, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent while filming.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Parker isn’t the only celebrity to wear a pair this season; in recent weeks, Zendaya, Paris Hilton and Kylie Jenner have also worn pairs from Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Gianvito Rossi.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That” in New York City. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly shoe collection — with some notable favorites, often from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. The actress wears T-strap and pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet, both from her own line and brands like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla and Christian Louboutin. Off-duty, she’s also been seen in boots, flats and sandals from labels such as Isabel Marant, Repetto and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost.

