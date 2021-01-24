Sarah Jessica Parker Makes Sweatpants Look Glamorous with Her Go-To Studded Boots 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker just provided the perfect styling hack for dressing up sweatpants.

On Sunday, Parker stopped by her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store in New York City, wearing the coziest black sweatpants, and a long-sleeve black shirt, which she layered underneath a soft blue sweater.

While sweatpants have been a wardrobe essential as many are leaning towards more comfortable attire amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — Parker gave the pants new life by styling them with studded scrunch boots from her line. Called the Busker, the suede scrunch boots are adorned with silver studs and sit atop a block heel. The knee-high shoes retail for $795 at SJPbySarahJessicaParker.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker Visits SJP Shoe Store in NYC on Jan. 24. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA A closer view of Sarah Jessica Parker’s shoes. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The embellished boots gave the loungewear a more glamorous vibe and provide inspo on how you can style sweatpants outside of the house — if you dare.

Watch on FN

Proving the boots are versatile, Parker wore the shoes earlier this month with a black puffer coat that featured a fur collar. The actress paired the outerwear piece with a pair of light wash denim that were complete with a wide cuff.

This wouldn’t be the first time Parker provided a lesson on how to style dressy shoes with casual attire.

Sarah Jessica Parker visiting her SJP shoe store in New York City on Jan. 13. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA In November of last year, Parker stepped out in pink satin pumps from her collection, which she styled with a multi-colored coat with a jungle design from Farm Rio that featured blue parrots and pink, green and orange branches. The brand currently offers a similar style for $350 at Farmrio.com. She finalized the look with denim and a gray sweater underneath the outerwear piece

Dress up your sweatpants like Sarah Jessica Parker with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: INC International Concepts Surplice Sweater, $52 (was $70)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BP. Relaxed Sweatpants, $49

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Gabor Block Heel Boot, $229

Click through the gallery to see Sarah Jessica Parker’s best shoe moments over the years.