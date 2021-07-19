×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Carrie’s Famous Studded Belt & Manolo Blahnik Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
Sarah Jessica Parker: 2018
View Gallery 21 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest ensemble is pure Carrie Bradshaw.

Fans are already fawning over the actress’ newest look, worn to film HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” in New York City. Parker wore a pink CH Carolina Herrera shirtdress, featuring a sharp collar and tiered skirt. The actress also donned a familiar Bradshaw accessory that any “SATC” fan would recognize: a studded belt from the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie. The black leather piece by Streets Ahead — according to @andjustlikethatcloset, an Instagram account dedicated to the show’s new wardrobe — features a square panel and is covered in pyramid-like silver studs. The piece added a sharp edge to Parker’s look, in addition to several of her original Bradshaw costumes. Though Parker’s CH dress appears to be sold out, a blue version retails for $576 (on sale from $960) on CHCarolinaHerrera.com.

Related

Sarah Jessica Parker Revamps Wardrobe Classics in Sparkly Mary-Jane Pumps

Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles in Bejeweled White Mules to Film 'And Just Like That...'

Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon Get Into Character in Towering Heels for 'Sex & the City' Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker Heads to Set of "And Just Like That" Downtown, NY. 19 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772494_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
Sarah Jessica Parker Heads to Set of "And Just Like That" Downtown, NY. 19 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772494_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
The “Divorce” star paired the outfit with another Bradshaw staple: Manolo Blahnik pumps. Her BB pair features black leather uppers, pointed toes, and 4.1-inch heels. The black hue was a sleek complement to her belt, fully completing the look with its’ matching tone. The fictional Bradshaw is renowned for her love for Manolos, which “Sex and the City” essentially made a household name. Parker’s pumps retail for $695 on NeimanMarcus.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker Heads to Set of "And Just Like That" Downtown, NY. 19 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772494_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
Sarah Jessica Parker, Manolo Blahnik
A closer look at Parker’s Manolo Blahnik pumps.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
Manolo Blahnik, pumps
Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Classic black pumps are having a moment, with Parker — er, Bradshaw? — being the latest to wear them. Whether they’re suede or leather, a pointed-toe black pump adds a sharp touch to any ensemble and can be worn with a range of pieces, from feminine dresses like Parker’s to a classic T-shirt and jeans. Stars like Sharon Stone, Nina Dobrev, Paris Hilton, and Jessica Chastain have all worn pairs in recent weeks, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Valentino, and Versace.

Sarah Jessica Parker Heads to Set of "And Just Like That" Downtown, NY. 19 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772494_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
This isn’t the only pair of bold shoes Parker’s worn recently. For the first day of filming “And Just Like That…” last week, the actress was spotted in character as Carrie Bradshaw in a towering pair of Celine platform pumps. The shoes featured a thick heel totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well as buckled straps for security. The pair was reminiscent of similar styles on the market by brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Nodaleto.

Sarah Jessica Parker Heads to Set of "And Just Like That" Downtown, NY. 19 Jul 2021 Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772494_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City.
CREDIT: RCF / MEGA
When it comes to shoes, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly collection — with some notable favorites. The actress adored both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, both from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand and labels like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla, and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats, and sandals from brands like Isabel Marant, Repetto, and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost. These are often paired with printed tops and skinny jeans, as well as glamorous ensembles by top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Temperley London, Balmain, Alexander McQueen, and more.

Add a pair of black pointed-toe pumps to your rotation, inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker — er, Carrie Bradshaw!

Jessica Simpson, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Haneh pumps, $60 (was $89).

Sam Edelman, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140.

Emporio Armani, pumps
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Emporio Armani stiletto pumps, $293 (was $366).

Click through the gallery for more of Sarah Jessica Parker’s prettiest shoe moments over the years.

Joules SS22 Sponsored By Joules

Helping Families Spend Quality Time Outdoors

Joules delivers vibrant prints and reliable product to encourage everyone to get outdoors 'whatever the weather.'
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad