Sarah Jessica Parker Wears Carrie’s Famous Studded Belt & Manolo Blahnik Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest ensemble is pure Carrie Bradshaw.

Fans are already fawning over the actress’ newest look, worn to film HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…” in New York City. Parker wore a pink CH Carolina Herrera shirtdress, featuring a sharp collar and tiered skirt. The actress also donned a familiar Bradshaw accessory that any “SATC” fan would recognize: a studded belt from the 2008 “Sex and the City” movie. The black leather piece by Streets Ahead — according to @andjustlikethatcloset, an Instagram account dedicated to the show’s new wardrobe — features a square panel and is covered in pyramid-like silver studs. The piece added a sharp edge to Parker’s look, in addition to several of her original Bradshaw costumes. Though Parker’s CH dress appears to be sold out, a blue version retails for $576 (on sale from $960) on CHCarolinaHerrera.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA The “Divorce” star paired the outfit with another Bradshaw staple: Manolo Blahnik pumps. Her BB pair features black leather uppers, pointed toes, and 4.1-inch heels. The black hue was a sleek complement to her belt, fully completing the look with its’ matching tone. The fictional Bradshaw is renowned for her love for Manolos, which “Sex and the City” essentially made a household name. Parker’s pumps retail for $695 on NeimanMarcus.com.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

A closer look at Parker’s Manolo Blahnik pumps. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Classic black pumps are having a moment, with Parker — er, Bradshaw? — being the latest to wear them. Whether they’re suede or leather, a pointed-toe black pump adds a sharp touch to any ensemble and can be worn with a range of pieces, from feminine dresses like Parker’s to a classic T-shirt and jeans. Stars like Sharon Stone, Nina Dobrev, Paris Hilton, and Jessica Chastain have all worn pairs in recent weeks, hailing from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Valentino, and Versace.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA This isn’t the only pair of bold shoes Parker’s worn recently. For the first day of filming “And Just Like That…” last week, the actress was spotted in character as Carrie Bradshaw in a towering pair of Celine platform pumps. The shoes featured a thick heel totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well as buckled straps for security. The pair was reminiscent of similar styles on the market by brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Nodaleto.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” in downtown New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA When it comes to shoes, Parker is a chameleon with a colorful and sparkly collection — with some notable favorites. The actress adored both T-strap and pointed-toe pumps for years, both from her own SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand and labels like Blahnik, Rene Caovilla, and Christian Louboutin. She’s also been spotted in a range of contemporary boots, flats, and sandals from brands like Isabel Marant, Repetto, and Swedish Hasbeens, and is known to don Koolaburra’s wedge sneakers for an added height boost. These are often paired with printed tops and skinny jeans, as well as glamorous ensembles by top fashion brands like Prabal Gurung, Temperley London, Balmain, Alexander McQueen, and more.

Add a pair of black pointed-toe pumps to your rotation, inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker — er, Carrie Bradshaw!

