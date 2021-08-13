Sarah Hyland Does Sheer Mules and a Baby Blue Matching Short Set for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Hyland is giving off edgy sophistication, and it appears effortless.

The “Modern Family” actress appeared last night at the premiere for ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” and “The Ultimate Surfer.” For the ensemble, Hyland donned a bright blue matching short set embellished with a dramatic and oversized lapel and tan buttons running the middle of the shirt and a nude-colored top underneath. The shorts incorporated sharp pleats to help with the refinement of the look. For accessories, she wore a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings, gold layered necklaces and sleek circular sunglasses.

Sarah Hyland at ABC’s ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ and ‘The Ultimate Surfer’ premiere. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press Wire) / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Sarah Hyland’s mules. CREDIT: Billy Bennight/ZUMA Press Wire) / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Hyland slipped on a pair of sheer mules that feature a heel with a total of at least 2 inches in height.

Related Kaley Cuoco Shows Off a Distressed Look in a Cropped Jacket, Sweatpants and Reptile-Embossed Sneakers for 'Meet Cute' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is Gym-Ready in a Muscle Tee, Workout Leggings & Project Rock Trainers Ciara Gets Sporty in a Reflective Tracksuit, White High-Top Sneakers & a Brand New Backpack

The mule has grown in popularity over the last couple of years thanks to celebrities like Rihanna, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber wearing the sleek and minimal style. Some of the most popular brands like Bottega Veneta, Vince Camuto and Amina Muaddi have created their spin on the silhouette.

Hyland’s essential style consists of modern, trendy and edgy styles in the form of printed separates, structured jeans, flowy dresses and casual sweaters. When dressed to the nines, Hyland pops in gowns by staple brands like Zac Posen and Georges Hobieka. She also fancies shoes from brands like Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo. Hyland is a fan of the Dior Saddle Bag as well.

The actress also posed as a Candie’s girl back in 2016.

Slip on a pair of sleek mules and add a touch of modern flavor to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Sarah Hyland.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: L’AGENCE Claudine Embellished Suede Mule Sandals, $445.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Signal Sandals, $91.99.

CREDIT: The Frye Company

To Buy: The Frye Company Lucia Mule, $149.

Click through the gallery to see Sarah Hyland’s outfit front row at a Christian Siriano show.