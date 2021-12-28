Sarah Hyland Gets Romantic in Red Minidress, Tights and Black Platform Sandals With Fiance Wells Adams

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sarah Hyland served holiday romance while celebrating Christmas with fiance Wells Adams.

The “Modern Family” star posed for a romantic photo, kissing Adams in front of their Christmas tree. For the occasion, Hyland wore a red off-the-shoulder minidress, which featured two wide sleeves, an asymmetric hem and ruched bodice. The style was layered over sheer black polka dot tights for a winter-ready element. Hyland’s look was complete with gold rings, a thin bracelet and sparkling hoop earrings—plus a red and white Santa hat.

When it came to shoes, the “Geek Charming” actress wore a towering pair of platform sandals. The black style featured silky uppers, as well as thick platform soles, wide toe straps and thin buckled ankle straps. However, the pair’s boldest element came from thin stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 5 inches in height. The style gave Hyland’s look an instant height boost, while streamlining her silhouette by matching her tights.

Platforms have become a top footwear trend this season, providing height and support from their typical thick soles and ankle straps. Most pairs include either block or stiletto heels ranging from 3-6 inches in height. In addition to the “XOXO” actress, Hailee Steinfeld, Lorde and Madison Beer have been spotted in pairs by Jimmy Choo, Charlotte Olympia and Stuart Weitzman in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Hyland coordinates her pairs to her outfits with stylist Brad Goreski on the red carpet. The “Vampire Academy” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, Andrea Wazen and more top brands for appearances. While off-duty, she gravitates towards flat and heeled mules by Jeffrey Campbell and Dr. Scholl’s, as well as Ugg boots and slippers. Hyland’s casual style also incorporates athletic sneakers by Fila, Reebok and Nike.

