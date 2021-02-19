Sara Sampaio Takes Her Pajamas For a Walk in Unexpected Knee-High Rubber Boots

Sara Sampaio makes the case for wearing pajamas out this year while taking a stroll with her dogs in Los Angeles, Calif. today.

The model wore a black hoodie sweatshirt styled with a pair of pink and white striped pajama bottoms tucked into weatherproof shoes. For footwear, she chose a pair of knee-high rain boots in a black colorway. They appear to have a full rubber construction and outer soles.

Sara Sampaio walks her dogs in Los Angeles on Feb 18, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

On the heels of a snowy winter, black knee-high boots have become a celebrity staple – no matter the climate where they live.

Here’s a closer look at Sara Sampaio’s black rain boots. CREDIT: MEGA

On Feb. 16, Busy Phillips wore a Chelsea boot style from Ganni that features an on-trend lugged sole and styled them with a printed dress, vibrant blue leggings and a coat in an off-white colorway.

Busy Phillips on Feb. 16 in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Fellow models, Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk also have embraced the timeless boot trend. On Feb. 15, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” alumna shared one of her signature brown monochrome ensembles teamed with black knee-high riding boots.

Shayk frequently is spotted in her beloved knee-high combat boots from brands, including Schutz and Madga Butrym. On Feb. 12, she styled the Schutz Moly Leather Combat boots with an eye-catching mustard faux fur coat for a more elevated take on the buzzy silhouette.

Model Irina Shayk in on Feb. 12 New York City. CREDIT: MEGA

Sampaio is known for athleisure footwear choices and often is spotted in various pairs of white sneakers. For events, she often teams her designer ensembles with classic pointed-toe pumps in neutral colorways.

