Sandra Bullock Makes a Stylish Arrival in Purple Velour Power Suit & Gold Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

By Ashley Rushford
Sandra Bullock is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles
Sandra Bullock’s Shoe Style
Sandra Bullock made a stylish entrance into the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studios in LA on Monday.

The Oscar-winning actress turned heads as she arrived wearing a bold purple velour pant suit. Bullock was making an appearance on the late-night talk show to promote her new Netflix movie, “The Unforgivable,” which is set for a limited theatrical release on Thursday, Nov. 24. The film will officially debut on Netflix on Dec. 10.

The “Blind Side” star looked beautiful in her rich pant suit that flared at the leg and included a fitted jacket. The ensemble also featured three gold buttons. She added a delicate touch to the look by coordinating with a blouse, which featured a drape tie detail.

Opting for limited accessories, Bullock tied her look together with a gold necklace and wore her brunette locs in loose waves. For footwear, she wore a pair of gold peep-toe pumps.

As she made her way, the Golden Globes winner flashed a wave for pictures. For safety purposes, she kept her face covered with a black face mask.

Bullock’s purple velour pant suit could be added to her list of memorable outfits. Her looks always turn heads and manage to get people talking no matter what she is wearing. Throughout her decades-spanning career, she has been seen wearing everything from strapless gowns to sequins and two-piece sets. Bullock has become a red carpet stalwart as she’s not afraid to experiment with color and has embraced almost every shade you could imagine. Some of her favorite brands are Stella McCartney, Lanvin and Roland Mouret.

See more of Sandra Bullock’s style through the years.

