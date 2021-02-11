Salma Hayek Goes Monochrome in This Year’s Buzziest Hue With Satin Blouse & Suede Skirt Teamed With Black Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek has just mastered two of this year’s biggest fashion trends.

On Thursday, Hayek showcased her high-fashion style on Instagram, wearing a yellow silk blouse from YSL. The sleek top features a high tie-neck with long sleeves that are complete with button cuffs and ruching. The look retails for $1,790 at BergdorfGoodman.com. Hayek complimented the blouse with a yellow suede skirt from Alexander McQueen, giving the look a monochrome effect. The flowy piece featured an asymmetrical design and cascaded down to the actress’ feet. The label offers a similar style in the same mustard hue at Net-a-porter.com for $1,017.

The vibrant shade is this year’s “it” color after Pantone announced the 2021 Color of the Year as Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, which is a sunny yellow hue. The color has been seen on nearly every celebrity from Rebel Wilson to Tracee Ellis Ross and Amanda Gorman. The color is ideal as spring approaches as it offers a soft yet lively aesthetic.

Monochrome styling is also big this year. The look has taken over 2021 after the presidential inauguration last month, for which Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and former First Lady Michelle Obama all wore looks that included pieces of the same color.

To complete her look, Hayek opted to go bold with her footwear. The “Like a Boss” star sported a pair of glossy knee-high boots. The footwear featured a round toe with gold detailing at the center. The shoes were finished with a stiletto heel.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Hayek doesn’t shy away from making a fashion statement. The actress often styles bold patterns, animal prints and fun textures like crochet. She also showcases classic looks that consist of tweed blazers and suiting.

