Salma Hayek Balances Out Her Logo-Coated Silk Dress With Classic Black Mules

Salma Hayek is proof that all-logo-everything can work — with proper styling.

On Sunday, Hayek stepped out her husband François-Henri Pinault, wearing Gucci head-to-toe. Hayek started her ensemble with a cream-colored silk shirt dress that was adorned with the Italian fashion house’s logo and the brand’s signature chain design. Hayek then teamed the look with a black leather top handle bag — also from Gucci.

She also accessorized with oversized sunglasses. As for footwear, Hayek opted for Gucci’s Horsebit mule sandals. The sleek shoes feature black leather uppers and the label’s gold-toned hardware at the front. The shoes are finalized with a block heel.

Salma Hayek during Cannes Film Festival 2021. CREDIT: Splash News

Hayek’s ensemble provides a perfect styling lesson on wearing logo-printed attire. Typically considered a fashion faux pas, logomania can be a challenge to make work. However, using Hayek’s look as example, you can make the ensembles feel a bit more balanced if they are either of the same color family or neutral tones.

Hayek’s Gucci look comes after she stepped out in a flowing blue dress and trending square toe heels to attend the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Gucci Horsebit Mule Sandals, $790

The cobalt frock featured a subtle floral design with pleated sleeves and a billowing hem. Hayek paired the number with oversized sunglasses and Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag in a soothing taupe hue. The silhouette features a study top handle and curved construction.

Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault during Paris Fashion Week on July 7, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

The label offers a plethora of sizes, shapes and colors at Balenciaga.com. As for footwear, Hayek opted for a pair of heels that are trending big this season: square toe sandals. Hayek’s pair featured a simple strap across the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel. While trendy, Hayek’s choice of footwear allowed her dress to be the statement of the look.

Click through the gallery to see more fashion moments from the Cannes Film Festival 2021.