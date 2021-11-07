Salma Hayek Glitters in Strapless Gown and Hidden Heels at LACMA Gala

Salma Hayek dazzled at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Fools Rush In” actress stepped on to the red carpet in a sparkling gown by Gucci. The sequined number featured a strapless silhouette, as well as a slim fit and long train. The piece made a glamorous statement from its palette, which featured ombre hues of black, purple and pink. Hayek’s accessories were equally glamorous, including a purple satin clutch, statement rings and large diamond statement necklace.

Salma Hayek attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Though her heels were hidden beneath the train of her dress, Hayek likely wore one of her go-to styles on the red carpet. The “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” star often dons platform pumps and sandals from Gucci, as a muse to designer Alessandro Michele. However, she’s also worn towering heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years.

Salma Hayek attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

